Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Possible Audi RS Q5 Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power

It's hard to tell because of all of the camouflage, but this might be the new RS Q5 that would have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

BMW M3 CS Spied Looking Speedy On The Nurburgring

The BMW M3 CS will add performance to the brand's sport sedan. It has a revised front end with a larger front splitter, revised intakes, and a grille with bigger openings. The camouflage on the back window might be hiding the revised rear seating layout.

Hyundai i10 Facelift Spied With Heavy Camo In Germany

The Hyundai i10 has some design updates on the way. There's an overhauled front end with new daytime running lights.

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights

Lamborghini is preparing the replace the Aventador. It reportedly still has a V12 engine but possibly with hybrid assistance. This one wears some of the production body panels, which gives us an idea of how the new supercar might look. There are massive inlets in the sides and high-mounted exhaust pipes.

Mercedes CLE-Class Coupe Spied On The Track And Showing Cabin

The Mercedes CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible versions of the C- and E-Class. This is the hardtop. The gallery includes our first look at the cabin. There's a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment tablet at an angle on the center stack.

New Mercedes-Benz GLA Spy Photos Capture Crossover’s Modest Redesign

Here's the refreshed Mercedes GLA in base trim. It's in light camouflage with covering only over the nose and a portion of the tail.

First Peugeot 3008 Spy Shots Show Crossover Hiding Under Citroen Body

This is the next-gen Peugeot 3008. We can't get any ideas about the styling because the company is testing the model underneath the body of a Citroen C5 Aircross.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied Inside And Out While Lapping The Nurburgring

We got some additional pictures of the Rolls-Royce Spectre electric coupe. These shots focus on it lapping the Nürburgring.

2023 Skoda Superb Shows Its Big Screen In Latest Spy Photos

The Skoda Superb is the brand's version of the Volkswagen Passat. Wagon and liftback versions are on the way. The one seems to have the production-spec body and lighting. Otherwise, it's under camouflage.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Spied Inside And Out In 31 Photos

This VW Tiguan wears black tape and stickers to make it look like the current model. There's also a look inside at the tablet-like infotainment screen.

