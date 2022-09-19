Listen to this article

Initially launched as a video game where bad guys have all the fun, the Grand Theft Auto series has evolved in the automotive realm to have a wild, active car culture all its own, albeit digital. GTA 6 is currently in development, slated to replace GTA 5 which has endured for nearly 10 years. However, a considerable amount of in-game footage leaked before Rockstar Games was ready to show it.

A member at GTAForums recently posted 90 clips and footage from the game allegedly leaked from the company. The nature of the leak is unknown, but Rockstar Games did confirm a hack took place and confidential information – including early gameplay footage – was illegally accessed and downloaded. The post at GTAForums has since been edited with all the links and copyrighted content removed.

According to PC Gamer, this is a properly massive leak and could be one of the largest in video game history. Nearly an hour of video footage captures several settings in the future GTA universe, which is expected to take place in Vice City, GTA's version of Miami. One scene shows a playable female character robbing a store, though it's obvious we're looking at an in-development game. Among other things, code is visible and placeholder text is used in some cases. The leak also includes characters running and interacting in unfinished backgrounds, so yeah, it's far from a finished product.

For our purposes, the leak also includes some interesting vehicle content. At one point we see a modern police car looking like a Ford Taurus with Bentley headlights. Another leak shows the character getting into what looks like a 1980's era Toyota pickup truck. Perhaps most interesting, we see a very detailed interior of a vehicle resembling a Lamborghini Urus. The sun visors, steering wheel, and seats are adjustable in this early form of the game. It's unknown if this is simply a developer tool to fine-tune the design or if GTA 6 will feature such functionality for players.

Rockstar Games hasn't released any information on the new game, other than to say it's in development. Rumors suggest the game will be released in 2024.