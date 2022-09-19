Listen to this article

Honda is readying a revamped Pilot crossover for 2023, and new renderings from Kolesa.ru imagine what it could look like when it debuts. The photos arrive after the company released fresh teasers of the redesigned TrailSport model, which strip away the confusing camouflage to provide a peek at the styling. These serve as the basis for the new rendering.

The current-generation Honda Pilot has been on sale since the 2016 model year, receiving its mid-cycle refresh three years later. The upcoming redesign looks like it will toughen the crossover’s appearance, putting a tall, squarish front-end on the model. The renderings show the crossover with a bold yet straightforward grille flanked by high, thin headlights. It matches the teasers.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Pilot Renderings

It’s the same at the rear, with the teaser images showing off the taillights, which are visible in the renderings. The new Pilot looks much more athletic than the outgoing model, with fewer design lines bisecting the doors. Gray cladding along the bottom, accented at the front and rear by silver, completes the TrailSport’s rugged look. Other trims might feature unique accents or styling tweaks.

Honda hasn’t teased the Pilot’s interior, nor have our spy photographers captured it, but we expect the cabin to undergo a complete redesign. It should follow other recently revamped models, emphasizing simpler styling with perfectly placed screens and dials.

The automaker hasn’t indicated what kind of powertrains will power the new crossover. The current Pilot uses Honda’s 3.6-liter V6 engine, which pumps out 280 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and pairs with its nine-speed automatic that powers the front wheels. The TrailSport will have all-wheel drive.

Honda already confirmed that it would reveal the new Pilot sometime this year. With 2022 quickly coming to a close, we hope to see the new model soon. This year’s debut should put the crossover on schedule to go on sale in the US for the 2023 model year. Honda hasn’t said anything about its price, but the 2022 Pilot starts at $39,375 (including the $1,295 destination charge). It’ll be interesting to see if the company can keep the 2023 model’s starting price below the $40,000 mark.