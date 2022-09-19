Listen to this article

The Aston Martin DBX707 made its debut in February this year bringing a modified 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine generating almost 700 horsepower. With this performance SUV, the British brand finally has an adequate competitor against the Lamborghini Urus and the first-ever Ferrari utility, the Purosangue. But is it any good on track? Chris Harris gives his verdict in a new video.

The famous automotive journalist and reviewer begins the video with a firm statement – “I don’t like SUVs.” The new monster SUV from Aston Martin, however, inspired him to give this vehicle segment another chance. But first, Harris explains what he doesn’t like about the SUVs – “they are too big, too heavy, too high, they look silly.” With that said – can the high-performance DBX impress Harris?

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX707 Studio Photos

69 Photos

In general, the Top Gear host is impressed by the levels of performance this giant SUV delivers despite its size and weight. He also likes the chassis. The engine calibration is not the best, Harris says, but the vehicle is as fast as an Audi RS6 Avant around the track. Of course, this is a purely subjective perception but Harris also says he thinks the DBX707 is faster than a Lamborghini Urus. What about the Purosangue? No one has driven Maranello’s go-fast SUV yet, but we will hopefully have that chance soon.

What we know, however, is that Aston’s super SUV is super fast. Motor1.com’s Editor in Chief Seyth Miersma tested the hardcore family hauler in Italy this spring and was confident “the DBX707 feels like a worthy competitor for the title of super SUV king.” This is the same league where the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT also fall, though these two models probably target a different audience. Nevertheless, we would love to see all three of them, together with the Urus and the Purosangue, in something like the world’s fastest drag race for SUVs.

The DBX707 is now on sale. If you are considering one, make sure to check out our review and also take a look at what Chris Harris has to say. If you are going to spend at least $232,000 on a vehicle, you better be well informed.