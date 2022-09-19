Listen to this article

The ID. Buzz – Volkswagen’s battery-powered bus for the family or the business – has been in production since June this year. It is already enjoying strong demand from customers and the Wolfsburg-based automaker wants to keep the momentum high and has plans for different special versions of the model.

The ID. Buzz is a platform that can easily be transformed into different types of vans and the company’s commercial vehicle division will showcase a number of ID. Buzz-based vehicles during the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany.

Gallery: VW Commercial Vehicles at IAA 2022 in Hannover

4 Photos

The show starts today with the official media day and Volkswagen will have more than 30 models during the event. Possibly the most interesting concept comes in the form of an ID. Buzz paramedic bus, which combines the eco-friendly powertrain of the production model with special emergency equipment. The zero-emissions prototype has been developed in cooperation with German superstructure manufacturer Bosenberg.

There’s no specific information regarding the equipment on board but from the outside, the ID. Buzz paramedic looks almost exactly like the production model. Obviously, there’s a special livery and an additional light bar mounted on the roof.

Other vehicles from the automaker’s LCV division that will be shown during the specialized event in Hannover include the all-new Amarok truck sharing its underpinnings and technologies with the new Ford Ranger. Also on display will be a Multivan-based vehicle for transporting passengers and goods at the same time, designed and built by a Dutch company called Snoeks. A mobile e-bike workshop from the German company Kogel/Flexmo will also be displayed among a number of camper vehicles based on different VW products.

Volkswagen will keep expanding the ID Buzz’s lineup and the upcoming ID. Buzz GTX is shaping up to be the most exciting of all new versions that are currently under development. The fast family hauler will get a dual-motor electric powertrain with a peak output likely matching the numbers of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX. If this assumption is correct, the electric bus will have 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) channeled to all four wheels.