Fifteen minutes – it took Ford only fifteen minutes before it introduces a special edition model to the seventh-generation S650 Mustang. Known as the Mustang Dark Horse, the track-focused pony car promises more than just a kickass name and emblem.

And while we're still waiting for any official video of the Dark Horse in action, YouTuber DtRockstar1 luckily had an encounter with the special Mustang at the Gilmore Car Museum during the Mustang Stampede 2022. Even better, the hotter 'Stang was caught accelerating during the encounters – and it sounds absolutely mental. Hear it for yourself through the video embedded above.

Apart from the acceleration sounds, we also get to see what resides under the hood of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8, complete with its dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design, is touted by the Blue Oval to produce the most naturally aspirated horsepower of any Mustang GT ever. That's even amplified further with the Mustang Dark Horse.

The exact numbers aren't out as of this writing, though. The Blue Oval said that the Dark Horse will pack a bit more punch than the standard 2024 Ford Mustang GT with specialized tuning with other upgrades. The automaker is said to be targeting 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) for the Dark Horse.

Hearing it in action above, we're not doubting those claims at all. But we can say that we're fairly excited with what Ford has in store for the 2024 Mustang and the rest of the range.

Now, if you're reading this and you're not in North America, don't worry as it looks like Ford will be offering the Dark Horse version globally. This is all but confirmed with the automaker filing a trademark for the name all over the world. All that's left now is the official announcement.