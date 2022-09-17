Listen to this article

The BMW M1 is legendary for the Bavarian marque. In a failed attempt to collaborate with Lamborghini for a production racing car for homologation, the first standalone M car was born. It was produced from 1978 to 1981, with only over 400 units ever made. To say that the M1 is a rare find would be an understatement, more so if you're talking about just their wheels.

And yet, a whole set of BMW M1 wheels comes up for sale on eBay. They aren't cheap, though; they are being sold for $18,700 before shipping fees. This means that these wheels are even pricier than the Mitsubishi Mirage or Chevrolet Spark – cars you can buy brand new today.

Gallery: Rare BMW M1 Wheels For Sale

3 Photos

Granted, these alloy wheels were specially made by Campagnolo, which was a company known to supply wheels for Formula One in the '70s. Campagnolo also made magnesium wheels for companies like Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

But these wheels are practically unusable, particularly the original Pirelli P7 tires that they come with. They're not even in pristine condition to warrant such pricing but then again, to each his own. These are to become museum pieces, at best, but in case someone would want to use them for another car, know that they come with a 5×120 bolt pattern with the rear wheels wider than the front.

In any case, there's not much information listed about the wheels that are being sold, except that 20 people are watching the listing as of this writing and that the item is currently located in Jacksonville, Florida.

The seller, who goes by the name mrsosa, is also selling other vintage items on eBay, which include watch brochures, some jewelry, and two Lamborghini Diablo manual books.