Two years ago, Delage blasted back on the scene by introducing the D12 hybrid supercar. The car is concluding its US tour, and the company has announced that it will be available with two additional canopy options – the Speedster and the F1.

Both result in open-top motoring, with each option costing €190,000 ($190,000 at today’s exchange rate) on their own. However, customers can save €20,000 by buying both for €260,000 ($260,000). The Speedster attaches a smaller windshield to the front of the car, replacing the closed canopy. The F1 conversion adds a small wind deflector. Customers can ask for a protective halo and helmet, too. The two new canopy options provide some versatility on the D12.

The car gets its power from a hybridized naturally aspirated V12 that churns out 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) in its GT version, while the Club model churns out 1,010 hp (753 kW) while being 200 pounds (90 kilograms) lighter. The D12 Club weighs 2,888 pounds (1,310 kilograms) compared to the heavier 3,086-lbs (1,400-kg) GT. The engine pairs with an eight-speed single-clutch gearbox. The car can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 2.4 seconds. The company is confident it can set a Nurburgring lap record, too.

Delage is taking the D12 on tour across the US. The company plans to produce just 30 examples of the car, with just nine destined for the US under the "show or display" regulations.. So far, seven of those have reservations. The car started its tour at Monterey Car Week, hitting locales like Laguna Seca, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, and New York.

The D12 has a wild design and a wilder seating layout, putting the driver and passenger in tandem, and giving the supercar a fighter jet-like appearance. The company has been testing and developing the D12 on the Magny-Cours Formula 1 track in France with a team of veteran racers who have 16 FIA world titles between them. Delage hasn’t indicated when the car could enter production or when deliveries could begin, but we hope the wait isn’t too long.