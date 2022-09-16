Listen to this article

We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks.

The news was revealed by Ford on social media. Specifcally, the official account for Ford Trucks shared a short video offering glimpses of the headlights, grille, and tire. With the video is a simple message: The all-new Super Duty truck is coming on September 27.

As of now, we're aren't sure if this will be a 2023 or a 2024 model. We are sure that it will borrow heavily from the F-150 for its updated look, and numerous trim levels will be available. We've already seen XL spy shots as well as XLT, Lariat, and King Ranch test vehicles. The latest teaser clearly shows a face that closely resembles the F-150, though the headlights are a bit more square. Spy shots have revealed that a variety of lighting arrangements, trim, and grille designs will denote lower-cost trucks from range-topping versions that already get close to $100,000 before adding options.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.