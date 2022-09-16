Listen to this article

Those wanting a 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid model will have to pay a bit more compared to last year. A shuffling of trim levels takes the SUV well beyond the $40,000 mark while also raising the base MSRP by $2,500.

New for 2023 is the Sorento Hybrid SX Prestige, or SX-P for short. It serves as the flagship of the line, featuring standard-issue all-wheel drive with a center locking differential. The upscale SX-P also gets standard 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, second-row captain's chairs, a power rear liftgate, the high-end Bose stereo system, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, among other things.

In terms of technology, the SX-P has navigation-based cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and it's decked out with Kia's Drive Wise suite of driver assists. That includes lane-keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, blind spot and rear-traffic collision avoidance assist, and radar cruise control. Occupant systems such as safe exit assist and rear occupant alert are also part of that package, and actually, this suite is standard on all Sorento trims.

Vehicle Starting Price Destination Fee Total MSRP 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX $36,950 $1,295 $37,885 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid SX-P $42,390 $1,295 $43,685

Speaking of other trims, there are still just two. With the addition of SX-P comes the loss of the entry-level S trim. The EX is now the new point-of-entry for Sorento Hybrid shoppers, which is the reason for the aforementioned $2,500 increase in base MSRP. Year-over-year pricing on the EX is up $500 – not a huge jump and that comes with an 8-way power front passenger seat. There's a frameless rear view mirror as well.

All 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrids have the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine connected to a 44-kilowatt electric motor. The combined output is 227 horsepower (169 kW) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-Meters) of torque. It reaches the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, driving the front wheels on EX with all-wheel-drive optional.

A facelifted Kia Sorento is expected to arrive in 2024.