Winnebago launches the National Park Foundation Series limited editions of the big, Class A Vista and smaller, Ram ProMaster-based Solis. They debut at America's Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, that runs from September 14 through 18.

The Vista National Park Foundation Series (gallery below) comes standard with an upgraded solar energy system with three, 115-watt panels on the roof. This setup provides triple the power versus the standard setup. The rig rides on SumoSprings, which use a micro-cellular polyurethane to reduce body vibration and harshness. The awning offers more than 300 square feet (27.87 square meters) of shade across two sides of the vehicle.

The Tailgate Package is a significant exterior amenity. A panel in the side of the vehicle opens to reveal a separate refrigerator, sink, and propane connector for a stove or grille.

This RV comes with all of the features you'd want. There's a three-burner stove and two-door refrigerator/freezer combo. The bathroom separates the areas for the toilet and shower. At the back, there's a king bed with two separate closets.

The Vista National Park Foundation Series (gallery below) comes in just one floor plan. It measures 30 feet (9.144 meters) long and has room for five people to sleep inside. Prices start at $221,034.

If you'd rather have something a bit smaller and less expensive, then there's the Solis National Park Foundation Series. Like the Vista, this ProMaster-based model gets SumoSprings. It also gains a rear drawer system that works as a table or outdoor cooking platform. The floor and window coverings are insulated, and the van rides on all-terrain tires with black wheels.

Inside, the kitchenette has a two-burner stove and a small refrigerator/freezer. The wet bath combines the toilet and shower into a single space. With the pop-up roof, there's a 220-watt flexible surface solar panel, versus a 170-watt piece with the fixed top.

This version of the Solis retails for $135,561. Like the Vista, only a single floor plan is available. There's room for four people to sleep inside.

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
