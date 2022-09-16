Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Ford Electric Supervan Spied Lapping The Nurburgring With A Mustang
The Ford Electric Supervan packs 1,973 horsepower (1,471 kilowatts) from four electric motors. For reasons we can't explain, this one is lapping the Nurburgring in wet weather. Plus, there's a Mustang following it.
2024 Mazda MX-5 Test Mule Spied Looking Like The Happiest Car Ever
This is our first look at the next-gen Miata. Although, there's not much to see because this one clearly has the same body as the current car except for the camouflaged nose. We don't expect to see a full debut of the new model until 2024.
2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Spied For The First Time
Kia is preparing to update the Sorento. The development team doesn't want us to see it, though. Other than the roof and a portion of the front fender, the whole car wears a mix of camouflage wrap, fake panels, and fabric covering.
Renault 5 Spy Photos Capture Future EV Hiding Under A Clio Body
The Renault 5 has a revival on the way as an electric vehicle. The company is testing it underneath the body of a Clio. At the upcoming Paris Motor Show, the automaker will reveal a sporty 5 concept with a massive wing.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied Inside And Out While Lapping The Nurburgring
Rolls-Royce continues to test the Spectre EV wearing a body wrap with messages about the new model. There are also some photos inside the upcoming coupe that show the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen in a single bezel.
Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spied For The First Time As Test Mule
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is now under development. This one is still a test mule that's riding underneath the current model. We don't expect the production version to premiere until 2024.
