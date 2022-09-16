Listen to this article

With over 450 horses produced in its base form and a centenary sprint in under 4 seconds, the previous-generation Chevy Corvette isn't a slow car. Of course, we're talking about forwarding movement but apparently, the story is the same when talking about the opposite.

That's most especially in the hands of Scot Burner, who recently got the official citing from Guinness World Records as the person who has done the "Fastest mile driven in reverse" using a C7 Corvette. For the record, Burner completed the mile run in 1 minute 15.18 seconds in Bowling Green, Kentucky on June 15, 2022.

According to Guinness, Burner knew he could beat the record knowing that the standing one was something he already beat but unofficially. So he did what a rational person with extra time on his hands would do – try and beat the record officially, and bag home a Guinness World Records title. The attempt was completed at the NCM Motorsports Park.

The Corvette C7 that Burner used has a manual transmission. The previous 'Vette he tried before had an automatic gearbox, and was limited to around 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) in reverse.

In case you're wondering, Burner reached 54 mph (87 km/h) in reverse with the C7 Corvette. He hasn't tried the run using the latest mid-engine Corvette C8. The fastest he has ever done with head looking back was 56 mph (90 km/h), which was on a Kia Carnival rental.

Burner's passion for driving in reverse is seen on the YouTube channel called Always In Reverse. He doesn't have footage of the record-breaking run at the NCM Motorsports Park but he does have footage of doing early tests on the C7 Corvette doing 54 mph. You can watch that in the embedded video below.