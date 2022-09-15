Listen to this article

The current Lexus IS first went on sale in 2014, receiving a significant design overhaul for the 2021 model year. The sedan rolls into 2023 with minimal changes, but the luxury automaker is introducing a new Special Appearance Package for both the IS 350 and IS 500.

The pack is about upgrading the sedan’s look, finishing the IS 500 F Sport Premium in Molten Pearl exterior paint and the brand’s black NuLuxe interior. The car also relieves 19-inch matte black BBS forged alloy wheels, unique color-matching trimmed floor mats, and matching key gloves. Lexus will limit the production of the special IS to just 150 units.

The Special Appearance Pack will also be available on the IS 350 F Sport. Lexus will produce more of these – 480 examples – and it also receives unique styling tweaks. Lexus will finish it in Incognito exterior paint with Obsidian black hood and roof accents and a black NuLuxe interior. Nineteen-inch Enkei alloy wheels with a dark finish complete the minor visual upgrade.

Lexus made other changes to the IS lineup, but they’re minor. On the IS 500, the automaker is making the 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels standard while continuing to offer the exclusive 19-inch matte black BBS forged alloy wheels on both IS 500 F Sport Performance models, which first arrived as exclusive units for the 2022 IS 500 Launch Edition.

For the 2023 IS 350, Lexus will sell the F Sport Design trim in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The automaker will also offer the model with a Handling Package, which adds adaptive variable suspension, a limited-slip differential on RWD models, and Drive Mode Select. Those who get the Handling Pack can upgrade to the 19-inch matte black BBS forged alloy wheels.

Lexus didn’t say when the entire 2023 IS lineup would go on sale, but both the Special Appearance Package models will hit the showroom this fall, which is just days away. When the car goes on sale, it’ll be slightly less expensive than the outgoing model, starting at $40,585 (prices include the $1,150 destination charge). The previous entry-level 2022 IS started at $41,805. The top-tier IS 500 F Sport Premium will start at $62,770 for 2023.