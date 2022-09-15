Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Just recently, we had the chance to spy a prototype of the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan. It hinted at an evolution of the current design language with influences from the current Golf and the ID family. This is what it could look like.

The Sonata will soon receive a facelift, although it will be first launched in South Korea. This rendering is a shot in the dark as it proposes a radical new design with a front fascia inspired by the Staria van.

The debut of the XM – Bavaria’s most powerful and brutal sport utility vehicle – is just around the corner. We can’t wait to see it and thought it’s a good idea to visualize it one last time before the full and official debut.

If this looks a lot like the current Cayenne to you – you are not wrong. The facelifted version of the performance SUV will receive a slightly modified front end as previewed in this rendering.