The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November.

The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) at 3,600 rpm and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque at 1,600 rpm. The redline is at 5,800 rpm. The only gearbox choice is an eight-speed automatic.

The engine is solely available in a Crew Cab body with a 4x4 drivetrain. It's available for the Tradesman, Big Horn, Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited trim levels.

"As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love," said Ram brand CEO Mike Koval Jr.

Ram introduced the EcoDiesel to the 1500 pickup in 2014. That version made 240 bhp (179 kW) and 420 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque. It came with an eight-speed automatic. This setup returned 28 miles per gallon highway fuel economy, which was the best figure ever achieved at that time for a half-ton, full-size pickup. According to this announcement, the company received over 8,000 orders in the first 72 hours for the truck with this engine.

While the EcoDiesel is going away, Ram is preparing to launch a fully electric pickup in 2024. Sketches of the electric truck suggest that it might have a sleeker look than the existing 1500. The company is holding what it calls Ram Real Talk events where automaker representatives are meeting with potential buyers about what they'd want from the EV. A preview of the pickup arrives before the end of 2022.

Rumors suggest the electric 1500 might ride on the STLA Frame platform. It would support batteries up to 200 kilowatt-hours. The driving range could be as high as 500 miles (805 kilometers).