Listen to this article

The North American Car, Truck, And Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards has narrowed down the list of contenders for 2023, announcing the semifinalists today. The NACTOY jurors have selected 26 vehicles to move onto the next round, cutting the field almost in half before the finalists are announced later this year.

“This year’s group of semifinalists highlights the changes we’ve seen sweeping across the automotive industry in recent years: Most mainstream vehicles now fall into the Utility category; most vehicles in the Car category are focused on performance or luxury; and more electric vehicles than ever before are starting to hit the market,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.

The Toyota GR Corolla, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Cadillac Lyriq all made it through. However, cars such as the Kia Niro, Jeep Wagoneer, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Toyota bZ4x, and Maserati MC20 did not make the cut. However, few were removed from the Cars category, and all three truck nominees skated to the semifinals.

The finalists will be announced in just over two months, on November 16, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, just after jurors get to evaluate the semifinalists. The winners will be announced on January 11, 2023, at a special event held in Detroit.

“NACTOY jurors look forward to testing and evaluating these vehicles before the next vote,” Witzenburg added. All the cars eligible for the 2023 award must be all new or substantially new and on sale in North America this year.

North American Car of the Year

North American Truck of the Year

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year