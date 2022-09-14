Listen to this article

Maserati hasn’t officially revealed the new GranTurismo yet. However, that has not stopped it from showing it off early. Earlier this month, the automaker showcased the GranTurismo Folgore’s exterior design. Today, Maserati is highlighting the combustion-powered car.

The car has hit the road in both its Modena and Trofeo trims ahead of its official debut. Maserati is using its Nettuno V6 engine from the MC20 to power the coupe, which likely means this powertrain will also propel the GranCabrio convertible.

Gallery: New Maserati GranTurismo With Nettuno V6

9 Photos

Maserati provided no details about the engine. In the MC20, it produces 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s unlikely to make that much in the GranTurismo, as Maserati uses a de-tuned version of the engine in the Grecale, where it churns out 523 hp (384 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. It could make the same in the GranTurismo or split the difference between the supercar and crossover.

One thing we do know about the car is that Maserati considers the GranTurismo “the brand’s true icon.” Sitting at the top of the lineup will be the electric Gran Turismo Folgore, which will use three motors to produce 1,200 hp (894 kW). This will help send the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds. Its top speed will exceed 200 mph (320 kph). The V6-powered version will likely trail the EV in performance.

Maserati hasn’t announced the debut date for the new GranTurismo. Its design doesn’t look that different from the latest iteration, but there are some noticeable styling differences, like the vertical-oriented headlights. The car’s overall design is an evolution of the earlier car, with refinements found all around.

The Maserati Gran Turismo should debut later this year before going on sale in 2023. Maserati’s launch plans include the all-electric Folgore, too, as the company works toward offering every model with an EV version by the middle of the decade. It plans to go fully electric at the close of the 2020s, with the Ghibli bowing out in 2024.