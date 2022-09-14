Listen to this article

The 2023 Honda Pilot will debut this fall as a new generation of the crossover. The latest teaser images provide a closer at the rugged TrailSport trim during its off-road development. There are even two photos of the model without camouflage.

The new TrailSport has revised suspension tuning for better off-road performance. It also gets "expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities," according to Honda, but the announcement doesn't offer any additional details about those changes. Steel skid plates and all-terrain tires are part of the package, too.

Gallery: Honda Pilot TrailSport Teasers

In most of the images, the Pilot TrailSport is under heavy camouflage with a mix of a body wrap, fake panels, and fabric covering. However, the two images below give us a glimpse at the actual vehicle.

Compared to the existing model, the new Pilot looks more chiseled, and the boxy grille evokes the latest CR-V. The headlights are more distinctly rectangular and put the running lights at the bottom, rather than the top. At least this TrailSport grade has metallic trim at the bottom of the fascia and lots of black trim.

At the back, there's now a bar with Pilot branding spanning the area between the taillights. The lamps now have a trapezoidal shape rather the current bracket-like design. Like at the front, the TrailSport's tail has a mix of dark trim and a metallic finish at the bottom of the bumper.

Presumably, the interior of the new Pilot receives comparably significant changes to the cabin. However, we don't have any pictures or details about it yet.

Similarly, there's no info yet about drivetrain changes. Currently, the model uses a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 280 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and has a nine-speed automatic. Based on the TrailSport announcement, we know all-wheel drive continues to be available.

Since the next-gen Pilot debuts in fall 2022, we'd expect the new model to be in dealers as soon as early 2023.