Buying a car for a teenager isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, everyone wants a new, powerful, and shiny vehicle but it’s not really a good idea to spend a fortune on a machine that is perhaps going to be driven for just a few years. A used car is probably a better idea and iSeeCars has selected some of the best used cars for teenagers on the market based on their safety, reliability, and fuel efficiency ratings.

In a new study published earlier this month, the agency determines which are the safest and most reliable models for teens across different vehicle segments. All models cost $25,000 or less and achieve a score of 8.5 or above out of 10 based on iSeeCars own methodology. The safety ratings are taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

All cars in the list below include at least basic safety features like electronic stability control and front airbags as standard across all trim levels. Many of the vehicles have more advanced safety systems but not across all model grades. Also, every model has a combined fuel efficiency of over 20 miles per gallon.

Below is the list of best used cars for teens in different categories according to iSeeCars.

Vehicle Category Vehicle Safety and Reliability Score Average Used Car Price Best Small Car 2017 Honda Civic (Coupe) 9.6 $22,785 Best Luxury Small Car 2017 Volvo S60 9.4 $23,135 Best Midsize Car 2017 Honda Accord 9.5 $21,851 Best Luxury Midsize Car 2015 Lexus ES 350 9.5 $24,252 Best Large Car 2015 Toyota Avalon 9.9 $21,017 Best Luxury Large Car 2015 Acura RLX 8.9 $22,682 Best Small SUV 2017 Subaru Outback 9.2 $24,894 Best Midsize SUV 2015 Honda Pilot 9.3 $21,060 Best Luxury Midsize SUV 2015 Acura MDX 9.0 $23,924 Best Minivan 2015 Honda Odyssey 8.7 $21,889 Best Wagon 2019 Subaru Impreza 8.5 $23,784 Best Luxury Wagon 2015 Volvo V60 8.8 $18,252 Best Hybrid Car 2017 Toyota Prius 8.8 $24,967 Best Luxury Hybrid Car 2015 Lexus ES 300h 9.3 $24,052

If you are indeed in the market for a used vehicle for a teen, make sure to also check out another recent survey on the same topic. IIHS and Consumer Reports collaborated this summer on a list of cars you should consider for your teenagers, which had different recommended models compared to the iSeeCars study.