Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City. It is touted as an "all-new" car, so there should be many changes over the outgoing model. Time will tell whether this will be the last 'Stang iteration with a combustion engine.

The Dearborn automaker may have given up on cars in the US where the sports car segment continues to shrink, but the Mustang is here to stay. Teasers have suggested the global debut will focus around the GT with the 5.0-liter V8, but logic tells us there will be another entry-level model with an EcoBoost engine. Ford has promised to play its part in saving the manuals by selling the coupe with a stick shift alongside an automatic transmission to please both worlds.

2024 Ford Mustang Spy Photos

18 Photos

A recent report claims Ford has given up on the idea of introducing an all-wheel-drive version. In addition, a hybrid powertrain has apparently been scrapped as well, meaning the revamped model will stick to the traditional RWD formula with a gasoline-only engine. Hopefully, the engineers have found a way to make the engines cleaner and more efficient to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations around the world, especially in EU countries.

Spy shots have suggested exterior styling will be evolutionary but we're expecting a revolution on the inside. The 2024 Mustang is likely the next Ford product in line to get the SYNC4 infotainment, which should completely change the dashboard. When automakers decide to cram in larger screens, they usually take away a good chunk of the physical buttons. We'll have to wait and see whether that will be the case with the new pony car.

The next-gen Mustang will be available for the 2024MY, so it’ll probably go on sale at some point next year. Autoline reported a while back an all-electric model is scheduled to enter production in December 2028, which would coincide with the ICE model's demise. That would give the S650 a shelf life of roughly six years, but Ford hasn't confirmed the rumor so take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, the sports car is going to make an appearance in Detroit alongside the namesake electric Mach-E SUV. In addition, Ford is also bringing the F-150 Lightning and Raptor R, Bronco and Bronco Sport, Maverick, and several Lincoln models, including the recently revealed 2023 Corsair.