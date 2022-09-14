Listen to this article

There are only ten Bugatti Centodieci to be made in the world. The launch vehicle came in white, while the first customer car was finished in blue – the same hue that the EB110 had before. Now, the latest customer car has been revealed by Bugatti with a silver paint job – and it looks absolutely stunning while standing next to an EB110 Supersport in the same color.

To recall, the EB110 Supersport, or SS, was the lighter and more powerful version of the EB110 GT. The silver Centodieci pays homage to this finish, which is pretty apparent in this set of photos. Of note, the EB110 SS here is owned by Turbollection – a collector of historical automobiles.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci With EB110SS

24 Photos

Just like the first Centodieci customer car, That tribute is clearly seen in the five cooling holes on the B-pillar, which are present on both cars. On the Centodieci, though, the vents cool down Bugatti's W16 engine which makes a whopping 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). In comparison, the EB110 SS uses a 3.5-liter quad-turbocharged V12 power plant. The resemblance from the EB110 SS is also apparent in the Centodieci's rear through the glass cover and light signature.

Other design homages are found on the Centodieci's silhouette and by modernizing elements of the EB110's Bauhaus-inspired flat surfaces and details.

For the uninitiated, the Bugatti Centodieci is more than just good looks. It can sprint from zilch to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.4 seconds, 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) in 6.1 seconds, and 0-186 mph (0-300 km/h) in 13.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to just 236 mph (380 km/h).

As mentioned, only 10 Bugatti Centodieci units will be made for customers – all of which have already been sold for 8 million euros, or around the same amount in US dollars at the current exchange rates.