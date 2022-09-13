Listen to this article

Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.

Known as the ID.5 Xcite, the unique build follows the ID. Xtreme that unveiled last week as a GTX-based off-roader. Going back in time, VW also presented an ID.X last year as a sporty take on the ID.3, which will come to fruition in the foreseeable future. Getting back to the concept at hand, it was developed over the course of one year by 14 apprentices who created a special paint job with matte and gloss finishes borrowed from VW and Lamborghini.

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite

5 Photos

The unique ID.5 GTX rides on newly developed 22-inch forged alloy wheels with powder-coated rims. Additional changes include wider door sills, modified wheelhouses, and different fenders both front and rear. It has also been brought closer to the road and you'll also notice the VW badges are blacked out to complement the other dark body accents.

Inside, a combination of Alcantara and vegan leather was used to spruce up the cabin, which incorporates an upgraded sound system with 2,000 watts of power and no fewer than 10 amplifiers. After parking the vehicle, you can take out the trunk-mounted electric skateboard and head to your destination.

VW presented the ID.5 Xcite during the ID. Meet in Switzerland, a privately organized event for all things electric. It's been held since 2021 when the first showcar was an ID.3. Every year since 2014 – with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – apprentices from the three locations in Saxony have modified a car produced in Zwickau.