Hummer has its roots sank into military use in the form of the Humvee. Decades later, it appears that the reborn nameplate under the GMC branding is going back to how it started, albeit, in video game form.

In a video teaser, GMC announced what appears to be a collaboration between the American automaker and the famous Call of Duty video game. The subject of the partnership is the new GMC Hummer EV truck, announced on Twitter. We embedded the video teaser below or you can access the social media post through the source link at the bottom of this story.

The video showcased a limited Hummer EV Edition 1 blazing through a desert, leaving a dust trail forming a skull cloud. The Skull has been a prominent in-game element of Call of Duty.

GMC's tweet, which was announced in time for the National Video Games Day, also came with a caption saying, "What you never saw coming, is coming." Moreover, the social media post also disclosed when the full reveal's happening, which will be on September 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This, of course, coincides with Call of Duty: Next event. This occasion will announce the imminent future of Activision's first-person shooter video game franchise.

Apart from the general future of the video game franchise, COD also announces that the event will include other announcements "including many more details regarding Modern Warfare II, information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora). It will also be the beginning of the Modern Warfare II Open Beta, which will be free across all platforms.

As to where the Hummer EV will fit in, that's yet to be known but more details will come in a few days.