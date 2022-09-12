Listen to this article

The latest generation of the Nissan Pathfinder debuted for the 2022 model year. For the 2023 model, the company introduces the rugged Rock Creek trim. Depending on the trim level, prices are up by as much as $1,900.

The Pathfinder Rock Creek (gallery below) gets a 5/8-inch (1.588 centimeters) suspension lift, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels, and a tubular roof rack that can hold 220 pounds (100 kilograms). There's a new front fascia with a metallic lower section and black surround. Inside, there is a mix of black leatherette and fabric upholstery with contrasting orange stitching.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

33 Photos

The table below shows the full pricing for the 2023 Pathfinder and compares the figures to the 2022 model:

Trim Level Price For 2023 Model (Including $1,295 Destination) Price For 2022 Model (Including $1,225 Destination) Price Change Pathfinder S 2WD $36,295 $34,635 $1,660 Pathfinder S 4WD $38,195 $36,535 $1,660 Pathfinder SV 2WD $39,115 $37,425 $1,690 Pathfinder SV 4WD $41,015 $39,325 $1,690 Pathfinder SL 2WD $42,715 $40,815 $1,900 Pathfinder SL 4WD $44,615 $42,715 $1,900 Pathfinder Rock Creek 4WD $44,115 N/A N/A Pathfinder Platinum 2WD $49,265 $47,415 $1,850 Pathfinder Platinum 4WD $51,165 $49,315 $1,850

The latest generation of the Pathfinder packs a direct-injected 3.5-liter V6 with 284 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 259 pound-feet (351 newton-meters). The engine hooks up to a nine-speed automatic. The SUV can tow up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms).

Inside, the Pathfinder comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and a 9.0-inch display is an available upgrade. Buyers can also get tech like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.8-inch head-up display.

All trims of the Pathfinder get the Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety system that includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and automatic rear braking. The SV and Rock Creek grades get ProPilot Assist that helps with steering, acceleration, and braking in a single lane. The SL and Platinum trims add ProPilot Assist with Navi-Link that uses the navigation system to adjust the vehicle's speed proactively for curves and freeway exits.

Get Motor1.com's take on the Pathfinder in the video below: