With every other news article being about EVs or a new conventionally powered model with a downsized engine, it's refreshing to talk about a good ol' V8 sports car. Come September 14, Ford will take the wraps off the new Mustang as the star of this year's North American International Auto Show. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval has found the time to release another teaser clip to make sure everyone knows the eight-cylinder engine is sticking around.

Revealing a red start/stop button in the process, the adjacent video posted on social media plays an unmistakable V8 tune. The seventh iteration of Ford's popular pony car will go on sale for the 2024 model year, meaning it will take a while between Wednesday's reveal until you'll be able to drive one home. Judging by the soundtrack, it should be worth the wait, especially since it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume this will be the last Mustang generation with a V8.

There had been some rumors about a hybrid and/or all-wheel-drive Mustang, but the latest intel suggests it'll retain the traditional pure ICE+RWD formula it has had since its inception back in 1964. To please purists furthermore, Ford has already confirmed a six-speed manual gearbox will be available, along with an automatic. Ford Performance has seemingly teased the Coyote V8-powered GT3 version already ahead of its racing debut next year in IMSA.

Spy shots have indicated Ford won't rock the boat in terms of design, which could also mean the platform will be carried over with updates here and there. That makes sense as developing a new architecture for a single model isn't viable since automakers are spending their budgets to fund new EVs. The sports car segment isn't exactly booming, so sticking to the old bones is the right decision.

Codenamed S650, the 2024 Mustang should offer an entry-level engine for those who can't step up to the 5.0-liter unit. It's unclear what form it will take, either an evolution of today's four-cylinder EcoBoost or something else. If the company intends to sell the car in Europe once again, it definitely needs to offer a smaller and more fuel-efficient engine to meet the European Union's increasingly stringent emissions regulations. With big taxes on large-displacement engines in many EU countries, a sub-V8 engine is a necessity.

This week's debut will likely focus almost exclusively on the V8-powered Mustang GT, but we're hoping Ford will also share tidbits about a base variant.