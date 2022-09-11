Listen to this article

A few weeks ago, our spy photographers have spotted a Mitsubishi L200 prototype while testing in Europe. The midsize pickup truck, otherwise known as the Triton or Strada in other parts of the world, is due for a major revamp. Reports have stated that the launch of the next-generation model is happening in 2023.

In line with this, a pair of L200 prototypes were spotted again but this time on US soil, courtesy of YouTube's TFLnow. The two midsize trucks were wearing heavy concealment to hide their identity. A quick gander on the spy shots below and the trucks above confirms that they're indeed L200 prototypes.

One thing that you'll notice on the prototypes was that they're both right-hand drive. They were also wearing Michigan manufacturer's plate, which begs the question of why they are in the US. Of note, one of the prototypes were tow testing.

Just like what we've seen in the previous sightings, the L200 prototypes caught in transit were wearing a rugged guise as seen on the fender flares, roof rails, and taller wheels. The vertically stacked headlights were also apparent, as well as the huge meshed grille and running boards underneath the doors.

Information about the next-generation Mitsubishi Triton/Strada is scarce at this point, though we know that it's being co-developed with Nissan. As such, expect the next-generation Navara to share the same platform, albeit, wearing a different body. The Nissan truck will arrive later than the Mitsubishi.

TFLnow speculates that the reason why these prototypes were spotted in the US, specifically in Michigan, is maybe because Ram is bringing back the Dakota nameplate. We're not holding our breath for that one, but it's important to note that Stellantis is keen with the idea based on previous reports.

The upcoming major revamp of the L200 line is expected to happen in 2023, though an exact date hasn't surfaced just yet.