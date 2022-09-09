Listen to this article

We will do our best to avoid references to family, Corona, or quarter-mile life in this short article. Such quips are tough to resist anytime we come across something related to the Fast and Furious franchise. This time around, we just might make it because damn this hand-made model Charger is cool.

It's the product of a recent video from Awesome Woodcraft, and it's not the first time we've seen this channel turn blocks of wood into automotive awesomeness. In this instance, the subject is obviously Dominic Toretto's ice-dancing Dodge Charger from Fast 8. Simply building a recognizable Dodge Charger out of wood isn't easy. Creating body parts and carving out details to tie it with a specific movie car is what makes this model legit artwork.

Yes, it starts with solid chunks of wood. As we've seen in previous projects, two sides are cut and then connected with a roof, front grille, and a trunk. Doors are cut out and replaced with detailed doors that open. Wheels are shaped on a lathe and fastened to wood axles on a solid plank. The interior is crafted, the body is fastened to the chassis, and a coat of stain gives the woody Charger a classy look. Easy peasy, right?

By now you should know such woodworking is far from easy. Sure, the title of the video is "how to carve Dom's Dodge Ice Charger" and technically speaking, it does walk you through the steps. But a 12-minute montage doesn't capture the hours spent sanding, chiseling, sanding, cutting, sanding, and chiseling some more just to get the Charger's complex arched beltline and rear pillars correct. Then there's the chisel work to make those spoked wheels, and how about all the detail on the inner door panels? There's no mention of how long this project actually took, but it looks fantastic from every angle.

The next Fast film is currently in production, and the one after it is slated to end the entire series. With a dynasty spanning over 20 years, there are plenty more Fast cars just begging for a small-scale wood makeover.