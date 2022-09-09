Listen to this article

A fresh teaser for the Ferrari Purosangue provides a chance to hear the much-anticipated performance crossover after years of waiting. The unveiling is on September 13, which is just a few days away as of this story's publication.

Along with the engine sound and quick glimpses of the vehicle's design, there's the message: "Born without compromise of relentless innovation and the pursuit of excellence and beauty. The desire to stay pure and true to heart."

Ferrari already confirms that the Purosangue uses a new V12 engine. We don't much about the mill. Judging by the videos, the powerplant makes an impressive sound.

Beyond the engine, we know that the Purosangue has a dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive. It rides on an air suspension.

Earlier teasers give us a good look at the Purosangue's front end. It has a front fascia with large inlets. The running lights fit into a slit in the nose. The hood is heavily sculpted and has curved elements that lead to the base of the A-pillar. This is the first mass-produced Ferrari with a five-door layout.

Ferrari will keep the Purosangue exclusive by limiting the production to no more than 20 percent of the company's total annual deliveries. This means only one in five vehicles from the automaker would be the crossover.

Ferrari announced the Purosangue in 2018 and promised its arrival before the end of 2022. At the time, the company said versions with a purely internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain would be available. The company hasn't been saying much about the electrically assisted variant. We only expect to see the V12-powered model at launch.

The Purosangue arrives late to the premium performance crossover segment. The Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan are already on the market and competing for similar customers as the Ferrari.

The Urus is so established that it already has an updated version coming to market. The Performante boosts the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to 666 horsepower (497 kilowatts), which is a 16-hp (12-kW) improvement. Torque remains at 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). The weight drops by 104 pounds (47 kilograms). The estimated acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is 3.3 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker.

For a discussion about the earlier Purosangue teaser, check out this episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast: