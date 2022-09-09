Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

BMW is still keeping the M5 under camouflage but is putting more production parts on the development vehicles. This one has the production-spec headlights and a subtle rear spoiler. It reportedly goes on sale in 2024.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M5 spied with less camouflage

23 Photos

Here's another batch of M5 photos. This one has the front fascia exposed, showing a broad, trapezoidal opening.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M5 new spy photos

17 Photos

The BMW XM crossover is on the way. In these shots, you can see the horizontal slats in the grille and the split headlights. At the back, there are a pair of stacked exhaust pipes on each side.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM new spy photos

15 Photos

The Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale will add a new hood and revised rear to the already potent supercar. The red car in these photos wears a big wing on the tail, which is the first time we are seeing that element on one of these development vehicles.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 VS Spy Photos

18 Photos

It's hard to tell because of the heavy camouflage, but this is an upcoming convertible version of the Ferrari Roma. If you look closely, then you can see the revised roof.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma Spider first spy photos

6 Photos

The whole GLB-Class range has a slight styling refresh coming. From what we can tell so far, there's a revised front fascia and taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Facelift Spied

17 Photos

The GLA-Class has a refresh coming, too. Like the GLB-Class, it has a tweaked front fascia and updated taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Spy Shots

16 Photos

The Vito slots below the Sprinter in Mercedes' van lineup. It gets an overhauled nose with styling cues from the EQV. There appear to be revised taillights and a tweaked bumper at the back.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Vito facelift spy photos

13 Photos

A video and photos show the next-gen Tiguan on the road. It looks a lot like the current one, and VW's engineers add some decals around the headlights for concealment.

Gallery: 2024 VW Tiguan production body spy photos