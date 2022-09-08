Listen to this article

A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video lines up three hot electric crossovers for a series of competitive drag races. The segment is more crowded than ever, giving consumers a plethora of performance choices, but they are not all equal. The video determines which of the three is the best to take to the drag strip.

All three electric crossovers feature a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive. However, their outputs are different. The Genesis is the most powerful, producing 483 horsepower (360 kilowatts) with boost and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque. The Mustang Mach-E makes less horsepower – 480 hp (357 kW) – than the Genesis, but it makes up for it by producing 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque. It’s also the heaviest at 4,920 pounds (2,231 kilograms). The GV60 weighs in at 4,862 lbs (2,205 kg).

Gallery: 2023 Genesis GV60: First Drive Review

34 Photos

The Tesla Model Y is the weakest of the bunch, making 385 hp (287 kW) and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. That’s a big disadvantage, but one it counters with by also being the lightest of the bunch. The Tesla weighs just 4,402 lbs (1,996 kg).

The first race sees the Mustang lunge from the starting line well ahead of its other two competitors. However, it can’t maintain that lead, with the GV60 not only catching up but also passing the Ford before the two cars cross the finish line. The Tesla took third. The second race results in the same finishing order, although the Tesla finished much closer to the Mustang this time around.

The rolling race from 38 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour) puts the trio on a leveler playing field. The Genesis still wins, crushing the other two, but this race also allows the Tesla to beat the Mustang, stealing second place from Ford’s electric crossover.

Electric vehicles level the performance playing field, and the segment should only get more crowded in the years to come. Consumers love crossovers, and automakers enjoy making quick EVs – for a price. None of the three crossovers in the video above are cheap, but they have a lot of performance for that price.