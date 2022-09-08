Listen to this article

The Porsche 912 has an odd spot in the brand's history. It used the air-cooled four-cylinder engine from the outgoing 356 but had the body of the then-new 911. Production ran from 1965 to 1969. Kamm Manufaktur from Budapest, Hungary, just announced a restomod for this somewhat obscure model.

Kamm Manufaktur calls this creation the 912c. It starts with an actual 912 donor car and strips the vehicle down for a complete restoration. The body panels look like the original car but are now carbon fiber, rather than steel. There are also chassis reinforcements and Lexan windows. The resulting curb weight is just 1,653 pounds (750 kilograms) from using these lightweight components.

Gallery: Kamm Manufaktur Porsche 912c Restomod

Power comes from a 2.0-liter flat-four from the company JPS Aircooled. It makes 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts) and revs to 7,200 rpm. For comparison, an original 912 has a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four making 90 hp (67 kW), so Kamm Manufaktur gives the car a significant powertrain upgrade.

The driver shifts through a five-speed manual with a dogleg layout. The rear axle has a ZF-sourced limited-slip differential.

The 912c's suspension includes coilovers with custom tuning from Kamm Manufaktur. The dampers and sway bars at both axles are adjustable to a driver's preference. Braking comes courtesy of Porsche 911 964-generation pieces in front and Brembo aluminum stoppers at the back. It rides on center-locking three-piece wheels with Yokohama AD08RS tires.

Inside, Kamm adds seats with a carbon-fiber structure and uses the lightweight material as trim in the cabin. An electric air-conditioning system keeps the interior comfortable even when driving on hot days. Audio upgrades are an available option.

Kamm plans to start building customer examples of the 912c in 2023. The starting price is €325,000 ($323,841 at current exchange rates), and reservation slots are available now.