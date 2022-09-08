Listen to this article

The 2022 Toyota Tundra with the four-door crew cab body earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2022 Tundra gets Good ratings in all of the IIHS' crash tests, which is the agency's top score.

The LED reflector headlights on the SR, SR5, and Limited trims earn an Acceptable score. The LED projectors on the Limited with the Premium package, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone grades get a Good rating.

The Tundra's standard front crash prevention system gets a Superior score in the vehicle-to-vehicle and the daylight vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian test gets an Advanced rating.

The 2022 Tundra is a new generation of the pickup. The IIHS ratings are a major improvement. The 2021 model had a Marginal rating in the driver small overlap test and Poor score in the passenger-side version of this evaluation. Its headlights had a Marginal result.

To earn either the Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ awards, a 2022 vehicle needs to achieve Good scores in all of the IIHS' crash evaluations. Other requirements include an available front crash prevention system with an Advanced or Superior rating and headlights with a Good or Acceptable score. To get the Plus honor, the Good or Acceptable headlights must be a standard feature.

The IIHS is making it even harder for a vehicle to earn an award in 2023. The side impact barrier now weighs 4,200 pounds, rather than 3,300 pounds, and travels at 37 mph, instead of 31 mph. A vehicle can earn an Acceptable score and still be eligible for a Top Safety Pick, and the Plus award requires a Good rating.

There's also a new nighttime pedestrian crash prevention test. An Advanced or Superior score is necessary for a Top Safety Pick+.

Finally, a vehicle in 2023 needs Good or Acceptable standard headlights to be eligible for a Top Safety Pick.

