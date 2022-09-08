Listen to this article

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.

Ford Authority reports the new Super Duty could receive a new 6.8-liter V8 engine, which will be naturally aspirated. The large truck is currently offered with the 7.3-liter V8 Godzilla engine, the 6.2-liter V8 Boss engine, and the 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel. The Boss mill is the oldest of the trio and it could be retired for the new Super Duty.

If this assumption is correct, we expect the new 6.8-liter V8 to replace the Boss engine in the truck’s lineup. We don’t know the new engine’s power and torque figures, but it would make sense if it is slightly more powerful than the powertrain it replaces. Or, to put that into perspective, expect somewhere around 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Again, these numbers are unconfirmed.

The new hardware under the hood will be complemented by a refreshed exterior look for the new Super Duty. Spy photos from earlier this summer showed a front fascia inspired by the new F-150 with modified C-shaped headlights surrounding different grilles depending on the trim level. The radiator grille itself and the Ford logo are probably going to grow in size slightly compared to the outgoing model.

We also expect to see big revisions inside the cabin. While nothing can be confirmed yet, the interior could receive a new infotainment system with a tablet-style display on the center console. Other convenience upgrades are likely in the cards as well.

The full and official debut of the new Super Duty is probably coming within just a few weeks. Orders books will open on October 7 and production will begin shortly after.