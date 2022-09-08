Listen to this article

Some things in life go hand in hand like vans and camping in the wild. The same can’t be said about sports cars, which are primarily used on tracks, at supercar meetings, and at enthusiasts' gatherings. With Porsche’s new roof tent, however, performance machines such as the 911 can be taken to campsites and used as campers.

Designed, developed, and produced by Porsche Tequipment, the German company’s division for original accessories and upgrades, the roof tent takes the shape of a large hardcase when not deployed. It can be installed on the roof transport systems of models such as the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan, regardless if they come with roof rails or not.

Gallery: Porsche Tequipment roof tent

4 Photos

When fully deployed, the roof tent provides a great view of the outside thanks to two side windows and a roof window. The tent can accommodate two grownups and can be used in all seasons, Porsche says. The tent comes with an integrated polyfoam mattress. Visually, the side walls mimic the 911’s styling and there are Porsche logos in several places.

The automaker says setting up the roof tent is very easy. All you have to do is open the lockable safety latches of the box, lift the hardcase slightly, and open it up with the aid of two gas pressure shock absorbers. In the final step, you have to erect the tent and secure it with the four integrated poles.

Porsche will soon start selling the roof tent in two available color schemes – black-light gray and black-dark gray. Even more original Porsche accessories for camping will be added to the catalog soon, including an inner tent, a heated blanket, and a shoe bag organizer.

Deliveries of the roof tent are expected to begin in November this year. It retails for €4,980 or approximately $5,000 at the current exchange rates. The manufacturer says the tent cannot be installed on GT, Cabriolet, and Targa models.