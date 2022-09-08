Listen to this article

Airstream is popular in the US with its easily recognizable shiny aluminum coachwork for its travel trailers. However, the Thor Industries-owned company actually has a touring coach line that offers standalone motorhomes to its customers.

The Airstream touring coach range consists of various motorhomes based on the Mercedes Sprinter van.

But that will change soon as Airstream announces a new addition to its touring coach family – one that's based on a Ram. The Ohio-based company announced the newest motorhome through Twitter. We embedded the teaser clip below, which you can also access via the source link at the bottom of this story.

While not announced in the teaser, the new Airstream touring coach will likely be based on the high-roof ProMaster. The footage shows the outgoing model but we suspect the 2023 Ram ProMaster will be an option soon since the redesigned version should be available in stores soon.

As to the configurations, we still don't have any clue as to how Airstream will outfit the ProMaster, though the Ram commercial vehicle is known to be compact with various wheelbase lengths available. The current Sprinter touring coach can be an indication, though, with available 4, 6, 7, and 9 seating configurations – all with the capability to sleep two.

Information about the powertrain is likewise scarce at this point. We can expect Stellantis' 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 under the hood, which is found on both the 2022 and 2023 model years of the ProMaster. An EV version is unlikely to happen – at least for now.

Airstream will fully reveal the new Ram ProMaster touring coach lineup on September 13, 2022. We'll know more details then, including the pricing. Of note, the most affordable in the Sprinter touring coach line starts at just over 200 grand.