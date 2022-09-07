Listen to this article

Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.

This definitely sounds like the V8 version of the new Mustang. The speed of the shifts makes us think this car has an automatic gearbox, but we know the new pony car has a manual transmission option.

The last Mustang teaser showed off a new GT badge with the word Performance inside the letters. This was possibly Ford's way to hint at a new trim level slotting above the existing GT model. The existing 'Stang is available with an optional GT Performance Package with upgraded brakes and a re-tuned suspension, so maybe the company is going further for the next-gen vehicle.

The last teaser also offered a hint at the new Mustang's rear styling. The rear deck is body-color between the taillights, whereas this area is black on the current model.

Rumors point to the new Mustang launching with versions of the existing naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Judging from the teasers, the V8 has some exhaust tuning to make it sound meaner than the current engine. There's no info yet about horsepower or torque improvements.

There are now conflicting reports about a hybrid powerplant eventually being available. A recent story claims that this electrically assisted version is not happening. However, this is contrary to several earlier indications.

In terms of styling, spy shots and renderings give us a hint of what to expect from the new Mustang. The general design is familiar by using a long hood and short rear deck. The front end seems to have a more chiseled appearance and has more modern styling, than the current, somewhat retro look.

To hype the new Mustang's release, there's a cross-country drive of them from Tacoma, Washington, to Detroit, Michigan. There's also a smaller, all-Mustang journey from the Blue Oval headquarters in Dearborn to downtown Detroit on September 14. The debut event even includes a costume contest.