The Hyundai Sonata, just like many other sedans in the United States and Europe, is facing an uncertain future. There have been rumors circulating the web indicating the long-standing nameplate could be retired after the current generation. However, before that happens – and if that happens – the Sonata will most likely be given a comprehensive refresh later this year or in 2023.

We haven’t seen spy photos of Sonata prototypes but a report from last month claimed the sedan could be given a major redesign. While still riding on the same platform and largely using the same technologies, the vehicle could benefit from a brand new face and a revised interior to keep it fresh for another three or four years on the international markets.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Sonata renderings

2 Photos

Based on this information, our colleagues at Kolesa.ru created two exclusive renderings previewing the redesigned Sonata. As you can see, the drawings show much more than a typical facelift in the automotive industry as the front fascia features a completely new layout. With a coast-to-coast LED strip sitting atop a massive radiator grille and two lamps positioned in the corners of the bumper, this refreshed Sonata borrows many design elements from the rather funky-looking Hyundai Staria van.

The changes are less notable at the back, though the taillights have a completely new shape and no longer extend into the upper part of the hatch. The bumper also gets some tweaks, including a modified diffuser, which retains the current model’s dual exhaust arrangement. The wheel design remains unchanged but it fits the new design nicely.

Reports of a potential cancelation of the Sonata shouldn’t really come as a surprise. The South Korean sedan isn’t doing great on the US market where 76,997 units were sold in the country last year compared to over 200,000 sales just a few years back. With a major redesign like the one previewed here on the horizon, the automaker will try to give the sedan a final injection of life before it gets discontinued later this decade.