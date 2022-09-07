Listen to this article

"The future of freedom is electric." That's the closing statement in Jeep's latest teaser video for its upcoming 4xe Day, happening on September 8, 2022. That, plus music in the background that sings "Welcome to the future. This is the future now." This isn't a surprise to anyone, but yes, the imminent future of automobiles is electric.

Needless to say, the American automaker is bolstering its place in the upcoming years by reinforcing its electrified lineup – and all will be revealed at the aforementioned event. The company hasn't provided any clue yet, apart from what we already know about its current 4xe lineup in the US.

Of note, the Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid models in the US include the Wrangler 4xe, as well as the Grand Cherokee 4xe that made its global debut in September 2021. Both models are available in Europe where the Italy-made Renegade and Compass are also available as 4xe plug-in hybrid models.

To recall, Jeep has already confirmed that full-electric models are on their way through Stellantis' "Dare Forward 2030" strategic plan presentation. In between the slides, it was mentioned that battery electric "Pure Offroad UV" and "Lifestyle Family SUVs" are coming, which will be available from 2024 onward.

Meanwhile, a small Jeep SUV is believed to be part of the announcement during the 4xe day. The new yet-to-be-named Jeep model, which was spied on the road recently (gallery above), will slot below the Renegade in the lineup and will use PSA Group's e-CMP platform, which models from Citroën, Opel, and Peugeot already use. However, it's unclear whether this model will be offered in the US.

We'll know more details soon as the Jeep 4xe Day is just around the corner. As always, watch this space for updates.