The Bentley Mulliner Batur will guide the brand’s design direction as the automaker transitions to EV production. A new, unofficial rendering from X-Tomi Design imagines what the Batur would look like if Bentley designed it as a shooting brake instead of a coupe. The result is a stunning machine we doubt Bentley will ever produce.

The majority of the car’s changes reside in the rear portion of the greenhouse. The roof is much longer, along with the rear side glass. The car’s sloping C-pillar is more upright on the shooting brake, supporting the extended roof. The extra space created at the back eliminates the car’s rear active aero wing. It’s not difficult to imagine the shooting brake with a raised suspension and cladding along the bottom to enhance its appearance. We already know it looks incredible as a convertible.

The Batur previews what future Bentley models could look like. Gone are the rounded split headlights, replaced with slick modern units, for example. The car also debuted with a revised grille, a more aggressive lower bumper, and other styling tweaks that differentiate it from the previous models.

Under the Batur’s hood sits Bentley’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12. It makes an astounding 710 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, earning it the title of Bentley’s most powerful car ever built. Bentley hopes to become a fully electric brand by 2030. Inside, the Batur takes inspiration from Bentley’s Bacalar, which debuted last year. The car features an advanced air suspension, four-wheel steering, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

The Batur also sets itself apart by offering three choices of sustainable materials for the interior – Scottish leather, Italian leather, and Dinamica faux suede. Bentley takes sustainability a bit further with recycled yarn for the carpet, though the company also offers specific components 3D-printed in 18-karat gold.

Bentley plans to build just 18 Mulliner Batur models, and they won’t be cheap. The automaker will charge £1.65 million (about $1.9 million at current conversion rates) for each. All 18 are already sold, with production beginning early next year. Deliveries will also commence in 2023.