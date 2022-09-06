Listen to this article

We're just over a week away from media days at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. Does Chrysler have a surprise waiting in the wings? A new teaser from the automaker suggests something involving power is indeed right around the corner.

Chrysler posted a simple teaser image to social media, proclaiming that the company is "bringing the power in 2023" with a request to stay tuned. Ordinarily, we'd chalk this up to an announcement regarding the Chrysler Airflow concept EV, but it may not be as simple as that.

To refresh your memory, the Chrysler Airflow concept debuted at the beginning of 2022 during the Consumer Electronics Show. Billed as a four-door crossover riding on Stellantis' STLA platform, Chrysler listed an estimated range of between 350 and 400 miles. An updated version of the concept debuted in April, wearing a black exterior with minor visual changes. Two electric motors drive front and rear wheels for all-wheel drive, with an estimated power output of around 400 combined horsepower.

The Airflow is expected to go on sale in 2025, breaking ground as Chrysler's first EV. Before that can happen, however, we need to see the production version. That could certainly be the power mentioned in Chrysler's teaser, though particular attention is drawn to the year 2023. It could mean the production version will be unveiled in 2023, and that's a wholly viable argument. In fact, it could be the likely scenario in this case.

But, we also know the folks at Dodge are spending 2023 engaged in a massive celebration of all things Hemi. It's the final year of production for the enduring Charger and Challenger with big V8 engines, and there's been a long-running wish among Chrysler 300 fans to see the big luxury sedan finally get a Hellcat V8 of its own. The comments of the embedded Facebook post above are filled with such desires, and once upon a time, there was an SRT version of the 300. Could Chrysler be planning one last internal combustion hurrah in the same manner as its sibling brand Dodge? A Chrysler 300 SRT Hellcat would certainly bring the power in 2023.

At this time, we have just this teaser to go by and admittedly, it isn't much. We've contacted Chrysler asking for more information, or to at least see if we're talking about electric or internal combustion power. We'll jump in with any updates or new information, should it become available. In the meantime, check out Dodge's take on future performance in the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.