Jeep has a model slotting beneath the already small Renegade under development. We don't yet know the vehicle's name, but there's speculation that it might revive the Jeepster moniker. The answer might come soon because the rumor is that the little model might debut during the brand's 4xe Day event on September 8.

If the new Jeep actually debuts on September 8, then these spy shots are probably our last time seeing the small vehicle under camouflage. Overall, the model looks a bit like a shrunken Cherokee. The front end is a bit different with split headlights that put the running lights just beneath the hood and the main lamps slightly lower. There's a narrow slit for the grille and a larger opening in the trapezoidal lower fascia.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Junior Or Jeepster Spied For The Last Time

In profile, the new model has boxy styling. The beltline angles upward near the rear, and the door handle integrates into the C-pillar to give the vehicle's flank a cleaner appearance.

The rear features a pair of stacked taillights on each side. As you can see in these photos, there are X-shaped turn signals. A trapezoidal exhaust pipe pokes out from the passenger side.

While not visible in these pictures, an earlier gallery shows the cabin's small, tablet-like screen and physical switches for the climate controls. A manual gearbox is available.

The little Jeep reportedly rides on PSA Group’s e-CMP platform, which models from Citroën, Opel, and Peugeot already use. The ICE version might use the 1.2-liter turbocharged engine from these other vehicles.

If you're wondering why the Jeep's debut might be part of the 4xe Day event, it's because an electric version is also coming. The EV allegedly shares a powertrain with the Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008, which would give it 136 horsepower (100 kilowatts) turning the front wheels. The system would likely use a 50-kilowatt-hour battery.

Jeep reportedly doesn't intend to sell this small model in the United States. It could be on sale in Europe as soon as the first half of 2023.