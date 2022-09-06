Listen to this article

Update: Chevrolet responded just after publishing this article. The automaker said in a statement that “To meet exceptionally strong demand, Chevrolet is executing a metered launch for the 2023 Corvette Z06. As such, build allocation for calendar year 2022 is now filled. We will keep our dealers and customers posted when we are ready to schedule additional orders for production." Customers can still place Z06 orders with dealers; however, they won’t move forward in the system to be built in 2022.

A new report from Rick Corvette Conti on YouTube and Corvette Blogger says that Chevrolet has closed the order books for the 2023 Corvette Z06. According to the report, Chevrolet Global President Scott Bell allegedly informed dealers via a webcast that the automaker would stop taking new orders for the 2023 Z06 through the end of the year.

Motor1.com has reached out to Chevrolet for a statement about the report, and we'll update the story if and when we hear back. Chevrolet is allegedly planning a slow ramp-up of Z06 production, building fewer examples than originally planned. This will allow Chevy to launch the vehicle properly as the industry faces supply chain woes and limited inventories. However, Chevy allegedly plans to build and sell more of this generation Corvette than ever before, including the Z06.

The Bow Tie brand introduced the Z06 in October 2021. The car packs GM's new 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crankshaft DOHC all-aluminum V8 engine. The naturally aspirated mill produces 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain can propel the Corvette Z06 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds.

Chevy opened Z06 order books in mid-July when it announced the car's starting price. The automaker will offer the Z06 Coupe and Z06 Convertible in three trims – 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ – starting at $106,395 and $113,895, respectively. The top-tier 3LZ trim begins at $120,245 for the coupe and $127,235 for the convertible. All prices include the $1,395 destination charge.

The Z07 Performance Package will also be available, but customers will also have to purchase the visible or exposed Carbon Aero Package. The Performance Pack adds Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires, and an upgraded suspension for an extra $8,995. The Visible Carbon Fiber pack is a $10,495 option, while the painted pack is cheaper at $8,495.

Chevrolet says the new Corvette Z06 will go on sale this summer. While the US's unofficial end of the season passed with the Labor Day weekend, fall doesn't officially start until September 22 this year.