Listen to this article

The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favorite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.

Produced between 2004 and 2010, the E61 generation of the M5 was the first production sedan to get a V10 engine. It was also sold as a Touring model in Europe, which was the fastest station wagon on the continent at the time. A mechanically related M6 coupe and convertible were also sold, based on a shortened version of the M5 chassis and using a large number of its mechanical components.

Gallery: BMW M5 Touring Revealed

22 Photos

Powering the M5 E61 was BMW’s 5.0-liter V10 naturally aspirated engine with a peak output of 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). That power reaches the rear wheels through a seven-speed SMG transmission, which is essentially an automated manual gearbox. That ‘box is not especially loved by BMW enthusiasts and we are seeing swaps with manual gearboxes. However, the vehicle from this video appears to be in factory form.

The five-minute clip takes us to Germany where the team of AutoTopNL wants to see what’s the highest possible speed the M5 Touring E61 could reach. For this purpose, the driver goes to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where the fast wagon easily hits 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). Interestingly, during one of the high-speed runs, there’s what appears to be an Opel Insignia comfortably cruising at around 155 mph (250 kph).

Earlier this year, it became clear that BMW is possibly cooking a third-generation M5 to succeed the E61 Touring. According to the available information, the model with a codename G99 will be powered by a version of the XM’s plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Most likely, it will be mated to an all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.