Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.

What we have here is a prototype of the Vito featuring some camouflage on the front fascia. The disguise looks almost exactly like the one seen on the EQV and this suggests the visual changes applied to both models will be identical. These shouldn’t be massive, though we expect a slightly redesigned bumper and perhaps a pair of new headlights. The grille could be different from the outgoing model, too.

Interestingly, there is a cable going from the interior to the engine bay. It is likely used by the measuring equipment that is gathering engine data during the test process. The test vehicle rides on steelies with small camouflage pieces covering the center caps but this is probably simply hiding the Mercedes logo from the onlookers. It’s also worth mentioning that all four wheels have disc brakes.

At the back, there’s also camouflage and it covers the upper section of the big hatch. However, we don’t think there will be big tweaks to the overall design, aside from newly designed taillights. The bumper will likely remain untouched but bear in mind this appears to be a prototype from the lower trim levels with bumpers and side mirrors not matching the color of the body. Weirdly, the upper brake light also has camouflage.

Our photographers weren’t able to catch a glimpse of the interior, though there appears to be camouflage covering the dashboard as far as we can see from these distant shots. Most likely, the Vito will share its interior design with the refreshed EQV, which means the tablet-style screen could be replaced by a more smoothly-integrated display on the center console.