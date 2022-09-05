Listen to this article

Gordon Murray Automotive – the supercar automaker founded in the United Kingdom in 2017 by formed McLaren designer Gordon Murray – is perhaps best known for its high-revving 12-cylinder engines. The company’s two products, the T.50 and T.33, are old-school hardcore performance machines with naturally aspirated V12 mills but it seems that the process of electrification in the automotive industry won’t pass around the automaker.

No one is immune to hybridization and Phillip Lee, Gordon Murray Group boss, recently admitted GMA’s research and development team is already working on different electrified projects. The team is currently exploring several ideas in the search for the best electrification solution for the manufacturer.

“Eventually we’ll all end up going electric,” Lee told Top Gear in a recent interview. “I think that will be the endpoint and the reason is because legislation will dictate where we’re all going. For GMA, that is something we are working on and we’ve got R&D within Gordon Murray Technologies in order to explore different types of powertrains, all the way through hybridization, electrification, hydrogen, alternative fuels... we’re looking at everything in order to see where the roadmap is.”

In fact, this is not the first time Gordon Murray Automotive is linked to an electrified product. Earlier this summer, it became clear that the brand is developing two electric SUVs that will “change the way we think about range anxiety and vehicle dynamics.” These two high-riding EVs will mark the marque’s first entry into more mainstream waters with both models expected to be priced reasonably and be as light as possible. No specific tech details are currently available, though.

Lee told the British publication the brand will always be tech-focused, regardless of the engines and powertrains it has to use. The enthusiasts will probably be happy to hear lightness will always remain a core characteristic of GMA’s products as the company wants to maintain “emotion.”

“The ethos about our brand and what we’re doing is we want people to drive our cars. We want to see them out and about and we want people to enjoy them. They’re not museum pieces to just sit there,” Lee added.