It's the dawn of Maserati's electric era as the next-generation GranTurismo will usher in the "Folgore" lineup of models without a combustion engine. In a surprisingly revealing teaser video, the electric GT is shown devoid of any camouflage to reveal a sleek yet familiar design. We can easily spot the charging port below the left taillight where the owner will juice up the battery for 100 miles in 10 minutes or 100 kilometers in five minutes.

We are being reminded the GranTurismo Folgore will pack 1,200 horsepower from a tri-motor setup, which will be good for a 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and a 0-100 km/h run in 2.7 seconds. Flat out, the first Maserati EV will exceed 200 mph (320 km/h). The video is also a good opportunity to hear the artificial sound provided by the electric sports car in a bid to mimic the noise of a large-displacement combustion engine.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore screenshots from video

For a car coming out in 2023, some will be surprised to see it has obvious cues borrowed from the current GranTurismo released way back in 2007. We'd argue it's not necessarily a bad thing since the outgoing low-slung coupe is still a stunner despite its venerable age. Mind you, the gasoline-fueled GT hasn’t been on sale since 2019 as the Zeda special edition was the last of the Tipo M145 breed.

Although the company with the trident logo isn't willing to fully reveal the interior just yet, we do get to see a good chunk of the two-tone cabin with individual rear seats. There's a center console extending from front to rear, positioned on top of the center tunnel where the Folgore hosts the battery pack. Maserati is also planning a gasoline-fueled GranTurismo – likely with the Nettuno V6 engine – that will obviously swap out the battery for a driveshaft.

Every single Maserati will offer an EV version by the middle of the decade ahead of 2030 when the good ol' combustion engine will be dropped entirely. Meanwhile, the all-new GranTurismo should be followed shortly by a GranCabrio while the Ghilbi is going to be discontinued in 2024. The V8 engine is also going the way of the dodo, and we've recently learned the next Quattroporte will be smaller than today's aging sedan.