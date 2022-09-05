Listen to this article

Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.

Our friends at BMWBLOG have it on good authority the world premiere is locked in for October 11 (October 12 in Europe) ahead of a 2023 market launch. The sports coupe is going to be assembled only in Mexico at BMW's San Luis Potosi Plant and the first customer deliveries are scheduled for next spring. We'll have to wait and see whether those rumors about an xDrive-equipped M2 will pan out, so for the time being, only a rear-wheel-drive setup will be offered.

2023 BMW M2 Prototype: First Drive

The next M2 will be a dream come true for enthusiasts by combining the M4's engine and gearboxes with a smaller and therefore lighter car. Needless to say, it won't be as powerful as its bigger brother, so look for somewhere in the region of 450 hp to avoid stepping on the base M4's toes. A potential CS and/or CSL could up the power ante, but hotter derivatives are not expected to land until around the middle of the decade.

Teaser images have hinted at several design changes over the M240i and lesser 2 Series Coupe models, with the most obvious being the square air intakes. It's also getting a fresh kidney grille with horizontal slats along with the usual upgrades you'd come to expect from a full-fat M4 car: flared fenders, lowered ride height, wider tracks, and quad exhaust.

The standard 2 Series Coupe has already switched to the iDrive 8 for the 2023 model year and prototypes provided by BMW for early test drives with journalists had the newer infotainment system. We've heard there will be a new body color to choose from - Zandvoort Blue – along with at least three other shades: Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, and Toronto Red.

The M2 will be followed shortly by another S58-engined car by the end of the year as BMW is working on a 3.0 CSL tribute. It'll essentially be an M4 CSL with a retro-flavored body, manual gearbox, RWD, and more power – all for a rumored price tag of €750,000.