The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out.

That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also have one based on the spy shots (see gallery below), but another version from YouTube user Charles Cronley is a tad different. It comes in a video format, supposedly showing a speculative rendering of the next-generation model of the world's best-selling sports car parked on the street.

According to the owner of the video, he made the rendering through Blender, a free and open-source 3D computer graphics software using leaked images, presumably the ones that came out back in April. He then used an iPhone and Adobe After Effects to put the video together.

Admittedly, the creator of the video said that he didn't have any information about the sides, so the one you see in the video was from the current model.

Beyond speculations, Ford has already shared some concrete information about the 2024 Mustang based on the teasers that already came out.

For starters, there will be a revamped GT Performance badge on the trunk lid, while the pony emblem and the glorious V8 will be retained in the next-generation model. The debut will also come with a costume contest for the "Best Stang Decade," which will be part of The Stampede – a Ford-planned cruise from Blue Oval headquarters in Dearborn to downtown Detroit.

The Stampede is an open invitation to Mustang owners, which will be the precursor to the seventh generation's debut. The launch will happen on September 14, 2022, at 8:00 PM EDT – the main focal point of the 2022 North American International Auto Show.