Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has deepened its ties with TomTom in Europe. All Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Old Continent will have their maps and real-time traffic data supported by TomTom, joining Genesis in the process. To recall, Genesis was the first among the HMG brands to have TomTom loaded right off European showrooms when it was launched last summer.

"We are thrilled that all Hyundai and Kia drivers in Europe will benefit from the comfort and safety provided by TomTom’s best-in-class geolocation technology," said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Group, HMG. "TomTom is a partner we trust to deliver highly accurate map data that enhances our Highway Driving Assist technology, and real-time traffic information that helps us optimize navigation guidance and ETAs."

According to the release, millions of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles will come equipped with this technology as standard over the coming years.

With TomTom's advanced maps and real-time traffic technology, carmakers are able to push automation more by enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to better anticipate the road ahead. TomTom claims that its ADAS Map provides higher-quality road information, including gradient, lanes, curvature, and speed limits, which should improve safety, comfort, and efficiency in the process.

TomTom's map data also provide accurate content for all speed limit types across Europe, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance, which came into force as of July 2022.

Back in June, a report surfaced announcing that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis will develop more cars in Europe, moving forward. The new cars are beyond the N cars, which are all developed and tested in the Old Continent for the global market. To support the expansion, the size of HMG's test facility at the Nurburgring will be doubled in size.